Pilot airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash

Police, fire and ambulance crews rush to accident, two days before country fair

Jane Dalton
Thursday 06 July 2023 20:39
Comments
<p>Halesworth </p>

Halesworth

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A pilot has been airlifted to hospital after a plane crashed in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police said officers were called, along with ambulance crews and Suffolk Fire and Rescue, to Heveningham Hall in Halesworth at around 5.15pm on Thursday after a light aircraft crashed in the grounds.

The male pilot, the only person on board, suffered serious injuries, and was airlifted to hospital.

It is believed the pilot was trying to land the plane when it crashed, the police force said.

An area of Heveningham Hall has been cordoned off while officers deal with the crash site, and the air accident investigation branch of Suffolk Police has been informed.

The crash comes just two days before the Heveningham Concourse, an annual motor car and aeroplane show that takes place as part of the Heveningham Hall Country Fair.

Ten fire appliances were sent.

Breaking news: more follows

