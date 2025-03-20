Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Environmental organisations have warned that there is a “race against time” to clear up plastic pellets that are washing up on various beaches on England’s east coast following the North Sea collision, as they could harm seabirds and wildlife.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution spotted the pellets made of plastic resin, known as ‘nurdles’, which have started to wash up in melted clumps on beaches in Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

They are believed to have entered the water when the Solong container ship crashed into an oil tanker, known as Stena Immaculate, carrying jet fuel for the US military on 10 March.

Both vessels caught fire after several explosions and 36 crew members were rescued from them, with one man dead. The captain of the cargo ship was arrested and charged with gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision.

open image in gallery Clumps of pellets have shown up on beaches in Norfolk ( RSPB )

Royal Society for the Protection of Birds Area Manager for Titchwell Marsh, Steve Rowland, confirmed that “pellets the size of lentils” had been spotted “along miles and miles” of Norfolk coast.

He warned there were only a few days to get them off the beaches before rising tides disperse the debris and it washes back into the food chain: “this is a real race against time.”

“Some are loose and some are clumped together, they are charred and smell of kerosene. We believe they are from last week's tragic ship collision in the North Sea,” he said.

open image in gallery Steve Rowland said of the pellets: 'Some are loose and some are clumped together, they are charred and smell of kerosene.’ ( RSPB )

“We are deeply concerned... this whole area, part of our East Coast Wetlands, is internationally important for birds and wildlife.

“It’s a crucial migration route at this time of year, a vital feeding place for seabirds, and soon the nesting site for rare and threatened terns and wading birds. This is a much-loved living coast, and we know people will be very concerned.”

Head of Conservation at Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Tammy Smalley, warned that if seabirds ate nurdles they could die from choking or starvation.

“The plastic may also work its way up the food chain to larger marine mammals which feed on fish or smaller animals which have eaten nurdles,” she said.

open image in gallery Nurdles are made from plastic resin ( Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust )

Nurdles are one of the largest sources of microplastic pollution at sea, according to the Trust. Once released into the waves, they become hard to clear up. The risk posed by nurdles increases when other pollutants become stuck to them.

“We already have a huge problem with plastic pollution along the coast of the North Sea and our volunteers spend hours dealing with this laborious task,” Ms Smalley said.

“We urge members of the public to report nurdle sightings but to avoid touching them as they may have toxic pollutants stuck to them.”

open image in gallery Nurdle pollution in Norfolk ( FIDRA )

HM Coastguard confirmed they were assisting in a counter pollution retrieval operation, supporting local authorities who were leading the onshore response in both Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

FIDRA, an environmental charity tackling plastic waste, attended the Norfolk coastline for “research purposes.”

They said: “We have been to visit affected areas along the Norfolk coastline to see firsthand the extent of nurdle pollution that is unfolding.

“It is devastating to see these plastic pellets appearing in some of the UK’s most ecologically important environments, especially for birdlife.”

The charity estimates that 445,970 tonnes of pellets are lost to the environment every year globally during the production of plastic products – that’s 22.4 trillion pellets, enough to cover the area of Barcelona and all its beaches.