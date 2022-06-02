Britons celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee divided over Harry, Meghan and Andrew’s roles

It may be the Queen’s Jubilee but the attention of some royal watchers was firmly on three other members of the family - Andrew, Harry and Meghan.

For very different reasons, the trio have proved divisive figures in recent years and in the build up to the celebrations there were questions over whether they would attend at all.

None of them made the cut for the all-important ‘balcony moment’ after Trooping the Colour.

The Queen limited that group to the so-called working royals, her Cambridge great-grandchildren and two youngest grandchildren - a move she took after “careful consideration,” the Palace said.

Meghan and Harry were both spotted during the festivities on Thursday in their first public appearence in Britain, as a couple, since they stepped down as senior royals.

The pair were among guests who watched the parade at Horse Guards from inside the Duke of Wellington’s former office.

The royal family takes to the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast - with a few noteable exceptions (PA Wire)

Prince Andrew had been due to attend a thanksgiving service on Friday but on Thursday afternoon it was announced he had tested positive for Covid and will miss the event. His role in public life has been severely diminished after he reached a settlement over sex abuse allegations in the US.

But what do the public think? The Platinum Jubilee is the biggest royal event since before the pandemic, and speaking to supporters outside Buckingham Palace the view appeared to be mixed.

For some, it was thought appropriate that Harry and Meghan join the celebrations in a reduced capacity.

Meghan Markle made her return to the UK after quitting royal life with husband Harry (Emily Sevenoaks via REUTERS)

Vanessa McCloud, of Norbury, south London said: “I think they needed to be here to make amends.

“I think they may not be centre stage today, but I think they ought to be here.”

But others believe they need to face the consequences of choosing to step down.

Graham Davis, who had travelled up from Portsmouth to celebrate his 68th birthday at today’s parade, said: “Well, they’re here obviously. But they chose to leave the family, so no, they shouldn’t be here.”

As for Andrew, Mr Davis added: “To put him back in the public view at this time wouldn’t be appropriate.”

Yvonne (L), Rita (centre) and Allison (R) travelled down from the West Midlands last night before waking up at the crack of dawn to bag their spot on the Mall (The Independent )

Allison and Yvonne, from Redditch, and Rita, from Bromsgrove, travelled down from the West Midlands last night before waking up at the crack of dawn to bag their spot on the Mall.

For Rita, it is important that Harry attends the celebrations. “They’re family,” she said. “It’s her grandson. I think they should be allowed.”

Prince Andrew’s sidelining comes after Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. He strongly denied the claims.

Julie Bennett dressed as Britannia to mark the jubilee celebrations (The Independent )

“I’ve got mixed emotions about Andrew,” Rita said. “But he’s a royal member. He’s been in the armed forces and served his country.

“And it’s his mother. So why shouldn’t he be at least on the balcony, if nowhere else, or at St Paul’s tomorrow?”

Ms McCloud added: “I think he has appalling judgement. I’m sure he will probably be part of it, but not visibly so. He’s the author of his own demise.”

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will miss the celebrations due to Covid (Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters)

“I think its a difficult situation,” said Julie Bennett, 50, of Rayleigh, Essex, reflecting on the Queen’s decision to demote her so-called favourite son from the iconic palace balcony.

“I personally like the idea of the working royals - the main royal family, the Prince of Wales and Prince William. They’re the core family.

“I think the Queen has got it right.”