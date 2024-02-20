Major incident declared in Plymouth after suspected WW2 bomb found in back garden

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A major incident has been declared after what is thought to be a Second World War bomb was found in a garden in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police rushed to establish a 200-metre cordon around the garden on St Michael Avenue after they were called to the address on Tuesday morning.

Officers were working to evacuate nearby homes as a specialist disposal team worked on the explosive device, according to police.

“A 200-metre cordon has been put in place and officers are speaking to residents and assisting with the evacuation of properties within that cordon,” a police spokesperson said.

“The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal are currently at the scene. People are advised to avoid the area where possible.”

A different angle of St Michael Avenue where the bomb was found on Tuesday morning (Google Images)

The man who discovered the bomb told Plymouth Live he was helping prepare the groundwork in the back garden of his daughter’s property for an extension when he found it.

One resident told the same publication: “We’ve been told to leave our homes - all the residents in St Aubyn Avenue. Police are out knocking on doors telling people there’s been a bomb found. They’ve closed off the lane behind our road. Apparently it’s an old Second World War bomb.”

Devonport Local Policing Team said anyone that needs shelter following the evacuation can visit North Prospect Library.

It said: “Officers are working hard to keep you safe. Anyone needing shelter following evacuation advice can get it at North Prospect Library”.