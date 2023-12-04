A Second World War era bomb has been detonated underwater in waters near Langeland, a Danish island to the south of the country.

Miners from Denmark’s armed forces exploded the 130kg deep-water device that a fisherman had caught in his net.

The fisherman immediately notified authorities after finding the bomb.

Sappers from the Danish navy placed the weapon back in the water and attached a 10kg explosive charge to it, allowing for a controlled detonation.

According to the defence department, the explosion occurred 15m (49ft) below the surface.