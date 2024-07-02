Fears grow for missing sailor who vanished on fishing trip more than a week ago

Support truly

Fears are growing for a sailor who has been missing at sea for more than a week.

Paul Easby, 47, vanished after taking his yacht, St Elena, on a fishing trip from Plymouth on Saturday 22 June.

He was thought to have plenty of food and water onboard the Hurley 22 yacht, but only 10 litres of fuel. It is believed he got into engine trouble past Eddystone lighthouse and he has not been seen since.

His partner Sheryl Beer said she last spoke to him on Sunday 23 June.

She told The Independent: “I’m a bit all over the place to be honest, we’re all missing him and just want him home safe.

“The only thing I’d like him to know is that whatever has happened to make him do this, he needs to come home and we can sort things out together just as we always have done.

“Me and his mum are beside ourselves with worry. My children are upset and are missing him so much.”

The Hurley 22 yacht called St Elena only had ten litres of fuel ( Devon and Cornwall Police )

She told Practical Boat Owner magazine: “I was not aware he had gone fishing on Saturday night. I tried to get hold of him but in the end, I reported him missing to the police.

“I managed to get hold of him on Sunday and he was around a mile or so past the Eddystone (lighthouse), and he was trying to come home but there was no wind and there was something wrong with the engine.

“When I last spoke to him he said: ‘I am trying to learn to sail and I am not going to learn to sail watching YouTube videos.’ Disappearing is not like him; he would not do this to me or his mum.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed he was last heard from his boat sailing south of Plymouth on Sunday 23 June.

They said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Paul Easby, 47, who has been reported missing from the Plymouth area.

“Paul was last heard from on his boat to the south of Plymouth on Sunday 23 June. He is described as a white male, of slim build, with dark brown, short hair. He is 6ft tall.

“He may be on a vessel named ‘St Elena’ and may have docked in a harbour or a mooring area. He has links to Brixham and Northampton.”

The St Elena is described as having a blue hull, blue sail, and aluminium mast. The name may only be shown as St E rather than St Elena.

If you have seen Paul, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 50240157671.