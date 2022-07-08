Jump to content
Police called to ‘large pigeon’ stranded on roof - and find it’s a dog

French Bullmastiff somehow got itself on top of the house

Joe Middleton
Friday 08 July 2022 22:20
<p>A dog - not large pigeon - trapped on a roof in Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire</p>

A dog - not large pigeon - trapped on a roof in Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire

(Lancashire Road Police)

Police were called by alarmed neighbours on Thursday to a large pigeon stranded on a roof - only for them to find it was a dog.

The French Bullmastiff had somehow got itself on top of the house in Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire.

Officers and firefighters were called to the scene expecting to rescue a hefty fowl, but instead found man’s best friend perched precariously on the edge of the roof.

However, from the pictures posted on social media, the dog appeared perfectly happy with its climbing efforts and sat with its tongue lolling out waiting to be reunited with its owner.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted: “Report of a large pigeon on the roof at Wyre this evening, turned out to be a very big dog! Thankfully @LancashireFRS did an amazing job at rescuing the dog. Reunited with owner #T3TacOps.”

The rescue took around 20 minutes as firefighters used an aerial ladder to get the dog down. It is still not clear at this stage how the pooch managed to get to such a lofty height.

A statement from Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “At 20:44 on the 7th July 2022, one fire engine from Fleetwood along with the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool attended an incident on West Drive, Thornton Cleveleys.

“The incident involved a dog stuck on a domestic property roof. Firefighters rescued the dog using the aerial ladder platform and were in attendance for approximately twenty minutes.”

