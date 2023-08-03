Police dog shot dead after attacking handler during search for missing person

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police dog has been shot dead by armed officers after it turned on its handler and attacked her, leaving her with serious injuries.

Lancashire Police said they were devastated by having to kill the animal on Thursday.

Officers had been searching for a missing person in Walton-le-Dale, Lancashire, at 5.15am when the dog, known as PD Jax, became “aggressive”.

“During the search, a police dog became aggressive, biting its police dog handler, causing serious injuries,” the force said.

Back-up officers, some of them armed, rushed to try to restrain the animal.

“All efforts to restrain the dog failed, and given the continuing threat to the injured officer and other patrols, PD Jax was shot at the scene by armed officers, and sadly died.”

The dog handler suffered a serious upper leg injury and was taken to hospital.

Superintendent Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Police, said it was not an easy decision for any officer to take, but police had a duty to act before any further injury was caused to officers or the public.

“These are highly trained, working dogs which do a skilled job, but like any dog can present a danger in certain circumstances,” he said.

“We know how much our dogs are loved by the people of Lancashire and beyond, as well as our own staff.

“We have been left devastated by what has happened and the outcome of this incident.”

Just hours before the attack, the force posted on social media photographs of several “adorable” trainee police pups.

Mr Khan added: “Our thoughts are very much with the injured officer while she undergoes treatment for serious leg injuries and she is receiving our full support.

“Given the circumstances the incident will be reviewed in due course.”

Officers said they found the missing person and no members of the public were involved in the dog attack.