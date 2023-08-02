Italian police dog sniffs out €1 million in cash hidden in luggage

An Italian police sniffer dog found over €1 million in cash hidden in during a routine search in Florence in July.

Elio the black Labrador discovered €1,075,600 ($1,180.000) hidden inside a passenger’s luggage during a search of buses in the small town of Scandicci.

Police were able to find the cash after Elio warned his instructor by showing excitement and wagging his tail repeatedly around the bags of a Chinese citizen who is a resident in Italy.

The passenger was unable to explain the origin of the money and was temporarily detained.

The money has been seized by police and an investigation has been launched.