Police have issued a £10,000 fine in Bristol after crowds of football fans gathered in the street to celebrate England’s Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark.

On Wednesday night, Avon and Somerset Police were called to the Gloucester Road area of Bristol.

According to the police, a road was blocked by a gathering of over 200 people, whilst loud music was being played from sound systems in two properties.

Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “Officers accessed one of the properties and the occupants were issued with a £10,000 fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid-19 legislation, and sound equipment was seized.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify and issue an equivalent fixed penalty notice to those responsible for playing the loud music from the second property.

“It’s so positive to see the vast majority of people celebrating the incredible achievements of the England football team responsibly, but unlicensed music events cannot be tolerated.

“They cause significant disruption to people living in nearby communities and put public safety at risk.”

Mr Runacres explained that plans are in place for the final of the European tournament on Sunday, which will see England take on Italy in the final. These are set to include proactive patrols.

He went on to add: “We fully understand people’s desire to watch the Euro 2020 final with friends and family.

“Few people have been able to attend games or socialise and watch matches together over the past year and we’re not trying to stop people having fun.

“However, we would ask the public and businesses to make sure they continue to comply with legal restrictions around Covid-19 and follow the current health advice.”

Avon and Somerset Police said that, following the match on Wednesday, three arrests were made for football-related incidents.

These included a 25-year-old man who was arrested after suspected criminal damage to a car in Nelson Street, Bristol.

There was also an incident at a holiday park in Brean, where a 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault and a public order offence.

Another 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault following a domestic-related incident which took place in north Somerset.

Meanwhile in London, 20 arrests were made by the Metropolitan Police, for incidents relating to Euro 2020 celebrations on Wednesday night.

Fans climbed up lampposts and onto buses in celebration of the historic win, prompting riot police to be called to get them down.

Additional reporting by PA