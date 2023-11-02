Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Would you feel safer in the UK if police had more powers to tackle terrorism?

This week Downing Street has said it has no plans to do this, despite the Metropolitan Police chief calling on the government to consider tougher legislation.

Sir Mark Rowley met the home secretary Suella Braverman to discuss her demand for officers to use of the “full force of the law” after video emerged of a pro-Palestinian activist chanting “jihad”.

Speaking to journalists after a “constructive” meeting with Ms Braverman, Sir Mark suggested that laws around extremism should be redrawn. He said: “The law that we’ve designed around hate crime and terrorism over recent decades hasn’t taken full account of the ability in extremist groups to steer around those laws and propagating the truly toxic messages through social media.”

No 10 signalled on Monday that police are unlikely to be given more powers to address chants and other forms of protests deemed to be pro-extremist - but is this the right call?

We want to know whether you would welcome more powers to allow police officers to tackle terrorism. Or are the options already in place sufficient enough to allow demonstrations to go ahead without impinging on our fundamental right to free speech?

If you want to share your opinion then add it in the comments and we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines , which can be found here . For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below or by clicking here.