Police issue appeal after tortoise ‘stolen from garden’ during owner’s holiday

The reptile, whose cage was found upside down, disappeared despite security measures to keep him safe, officers said.

Matthew Cooper
Friday 07 November 2025 16:11 GMT
A tortoise at the centre of a police inquiry after disappearing from his home in Nottinghamshire (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
A tortoise at the centre of a police inquiry after disappearing from his home in Nottinghamshire (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

A 35-year-old pet tortoise has been reported stolen after disappearing from his owner’s garden in north Nottinghamshire.

Officers believe the “beloved” reptile – named George – was taken from his home in Church Street, Beckingham, near Retford, sometime between October 25 and November 1.

George’s owner returned from holiday to find him missing, with his cage turned upside down, and officers are now appealing to the public for help.

Sergeant James Robinson said: “George’s family are understandably distraught about losing their long-time pet.

“The victim had implemented various security measures to keep the tortoise safe, so to return home and find him missing was a big shock for them.

“Tortoises require specific care and knowledge to remain happy and healthy, and with hibernation time coming up, George’s family are understandably anxious to bring him home.”

Anyone with relevant information is urged call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

