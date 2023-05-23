Mystery solved after ‘Pablo’ the lamb found in back of car with heroin and chips

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When police in Scotland pulled over a car with £10,000 worth of Class A drugs, they were not expecting to find a lamb perched in the back seat with a bag of chips.

The bizarre encounter took place on the M74 near Glasgow in April, resulting in the arrest of all the passengers- minus the lamb.

Officers said the lamb had been taken in by a local farmer, who said the innocent bystander appeared at “death’s door”.

After giving the lamb milk, vitamin boost and placing it in a heat box, it soon perked up.

After police obtained information where the lamb came from using the tag in its ear, it was eventually returned to its owner, Kirsty Mair.

The 25-year-old runs North Lanrigg Farm, near Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, with her father Robin only learned about the theft of her lamb when police officers showed up at her door.

She has since named the lamb Pablo, after the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

MS Mair told The Times she had seen a social media post from Police Scotland on April 23 about the lamb.

“When I saw the picture I thought it looked an awful lot like the lambs I’ve been getting,” she said.

In a series of tweets at the time of the discovery, Police Scotland joked about the peculiar circumstances uncovered at the roadside.

“Oh ewe! Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday,” officers wrote.

The force also thanked a police dog that was said to be instrumental in finding the drugs.

“PD Billy entered the car and indicated drugs were present. Officers recovered heroin, with an estimated street value of £7,000 and cocaine, worth an estimated value of £3,000,” the force said in a statement.”