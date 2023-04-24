For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Scotland pulled over a car and found £10,000 of Class A drugs, a lamb and a portion of chips.

Officers from Police Scotland said the driver and passengers were arrested while the lamb was taken in by a local farmer.

The stop took place on the M74 near Glasgow on Saturday at around 6.10pm.

Two men, aged 52 and 53, and one woman, aged 38, were arrested and charged with drug offences after heroin and cocaine were found in the vehicle.

Officers added that the driver also failed a roadside swab test for cocaine.

Lamb was rehomed after drivers arrested (Police Scotland)

In a series of tweets, the force joked about the peculiar circumstances uncovered at the roadside.

“Oh ewe! Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday,” officers wrote.

They added: “In addition to this wee fella roughly £10k in Class A drugs were recovered with assistance from @PSOSDogs. Driver further arrested for failing the roadside swab for cocaine.”

The force also thanked a police dog that was said to be instrumental in finding the drugs.

“PD Billy entered the car and indicated drugs were present. Officers recovered heroin, with an estimated street value of £7,000 and cocaine, worth an estimated value of £3,000,” the force said in a statement.

Police are not unfamiliar with bizarre roadside encounters. Last December, a man was pulled over in Nottinghamshire for driving with his front right wheel missing.

Earlier this year, Essex Police found an estimated £2m worth of cocaine in a Skoda Fabia driving up the M11. In footage released by officers, the driver can be heard admitting there was “a lot of cocaine” in his boot.