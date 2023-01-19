This is the moment a motorist admitted that his boot contained “a lot of coke” after he was pulled over police on the M11 motorway.

Kieran Grant, 40, of Southend, was found to have stashed £2m worth of cocaine in two carrier bags in his vehicle when officers stopped him for driving an uninsured car on 31 March 2022.

Essex Police discovered 19 wrapped blocks of cocaine weighing 19kg in the Skoda Fabia.

On 13 January, Grant was jailed for eight years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

