Major reforms needed to tackle 'crisis of confidence' in British policing, reviewer says

Lack of trust goes beyond Sarah Everard murder to wider issues as forces 'stuck in the past', Sir Michael Barber to say

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Tuesday 22 February 2022 10:24
A “crisis of confidence” in British policing can only be addressed with fundamental reforms, a reviewer is to warn.

The chair of the independent Strategic Review of Policing in England and Wales will tell an event that forces often seem “stuck in the past”, despite rapid changes to crime and how it is committed.

Sir Michael Barber will tell an event in London: “There is a clear crisis of confidence in policing in England and Wales. This is not just the result of recent high-profile issues but is far more fundamental.

“Huge societal, technological and environmental changes are happening at warp speed yet too often policing seems stuck in the past, hardly fit for the present yet alone the future.”

The speech comes as Priti Patel searches for a new Metropolitan Police commissioner, following the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick.

Two probes sparked by the murder of Sarah Everard - a review of Scotland Yard’s “standards and culture” and a wider public inquiry - are ongoing.

Sir Michael is to warn that without reform, the tradition of policing by consent is at serious risk.

He will add: “The thin blue line is now stretched far too thin. It is encouraging that more police are now being recruited but there is a long way to go.

“Too often our police are effectively a social service dealing more with mental health and family breakdown than crime fighting or crime prevention service. We need more police and they need a laser focus on the crime challenges of today.”

Sir Michael will draw attention to figures showing rocketing online fraud, and the huge proportion that goes undetected and unpunished.

The most recent official figures show overall crime up and prosecutions at a record low of 6 per cent of all crimes, and just 1.3 per cent of rapes.

The event comes two weeks before the final report of the strategic review is published with recommendations for changes to policing culture, capacity and capability.

Kit Malthouse, the policing minister, will also be speaking on the webinar hosted by the Centre for Policy Studies think-tank.

He will say that the government is addressing the “complex and evolving crime picture we are grappling with” by investing in new technology.

“We know that crime is changing and that the future will present new challenges to policing,” Mr Malthouse will add.

“I thank Sir Michael for his work and I look forward to looking at this report and the recommendations once released to make sure we take the right action to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

