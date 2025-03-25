King and Queen’s state visit to Vatican postponed due to need for Pope to rest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen’s state visit to the Vatican has been postponed because the Pope needs an “extended period of rest and recuperation”, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles and Camilla were due to visit Pope Francis in the Holy See in just under two weeks’ time.

Buckingham Palace said the tour was put on hold by mutual agreement after medical advice suggested Francis would benefit from extra time to recuperate.

Their state visit to Italy will still continue, but there will be some changes to the programme.

The news came after Pope Francis left hospital on Sunday, returning to the Vatican after surviving a five-week, life-threatening bout of pneumonia.

On Tuesday, the doctor co-ordinating the Pope’s hospital care revealed how his medical team briefly considered suspending treatment to “let him go”, but instead decided on an aggressive course that put his organs at risk.

The pontiff, who appeared weak and frail when he greeted the crowd outside the Gemelli hospital before his discharge, is under doctors’ orders to observe two months of convalescence during which he should avoid large gatherings.

Buckingham Palace said: “The King and Queen’s State Visit to The Holy See has been postponed by mutual agreement, as medical advice has now suggested that Pope Francis would benefit from an extended period of rest and recuperation.

“Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered.”

The Palace had announced last week that the trip to the Vatican would go ahead despite the pontiff’s continued illness.

The visit to the Vatican and Italy from April 7-10 was set to celebrate the papal jubilee and the relationship between the Catholic Church and the Church of England.

The historic overseas tour was due to be the King’s first meeting with the Pope as monarch and head of the Church of England.

As well as the King and Queen’s audience with the Pope, Charles was due to make history by becoming the first British monarch to visit the Papal Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls, the resting place of St Paul since the reformation.

During the state visit to Italy he will become the first British sovereign to address both houses of the Italian parliament.

He is also set to hold audiences with Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and the monarch and his wife will attend a black-tie state banquet at the Palazzo Quirinale, hosted by the president.

Charles and Camilla are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9 while away in Italy.

Twenty years ago, their marriage ceremony was postponed with just four days to go following the death of Pope John Paul II.

The then-Prince of Wales put duty first and his wedding date was moved from April 8 to April 9 2005 because it clashed with the pope’s funeral.

Charles and Pope Francis first met in 2017, when the then-prince and Duchess of Cornwall were received at a papal audience in the Vatican at the end of a European tour.

He also met the pontiff in 2019 at the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman.

The King’s first ever state visit was due to be to France in 2023, but the trip was shelved at the last minute following riots across the country over pension reforms.

His first state visit was a trip to Germany the same year.