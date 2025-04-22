Pope Francis inspired generations and was beacon of humility – DiCaprio and Yeoh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis has been praised for a legacy of inspiring “generations of environmentalists around the world” and as a “beacon of humility, compassion, and courage” by the famous faces he met including Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 88-year-old pontiff died on Easter Monday after a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, the Vatican said.

His funeral will take place on Saturday.

On Instagram, The Wolf Of Wall Street and Titanic star DiCaprio called Francis “a transformational leader – not only for the Catholic Church, but also for environmental reform and activism”.

He also recalled the spiritual leader appearing in his 2016 climate change documentary Before The Flood, which he called “enlightening, deeply moving and thought provoking”.

DiCaprio added: “Pope Francis was one of the most extraordinary spiritual leaders of our time. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of environmentalists around the world. May he rest in peace.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once actress and United Nations Development Programme ambassador Yeoh wrote on Instagram: “Pope Francis was a beacon of humility, compassion, and courage. Never afraid to speak up for the most vulnerable, and always reminding us to walk with grace and kindness.

“I will forever remember his warmth and his unwavering support for our UN road safety efforts.

“His compassion truly moved the world. May his spirit live on in every act of love we give to others. Rest in peace, Holy Father.”

Other celebrities including Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone, and US singer and actress Gloria Estefan – who were all reportedly raised Catholic – also paid tribute.

Estefan wrote on Instagram that the pontiff “opened hearts and minds and were fearless in your guidance”.

“Thank you for putting love first until your last moments on this earth,” she added.

Stallone, who met the Pope along with Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese in September 2023 in an audience of public figures, wrote that he was a “wonderful, wonderful man”, while Longoria called him “an ally to many of us and speaking up for the marginalised”.

“Your compassion, kindness and humility will always be remembered,” the actress, who shared images of her meeting the South American pope, added.

His papacy emphasised the defence of the environment and partial openness to LGBTQ+ rights, and he was praised globally for his strong advocacy for the poor and marginalised.