Post Office reveals key day to avoid Christmas upset
Trading activity usually doubles in the two weeks to Christmas, Post Office said
Post Office has revealed the busiest day in the festive period that customers should avoid to steer clear of Christmas upset.
In 2021, the two weeks ahead of Christmas saw Post Offices more than double their trading activity and the delivery firm is expecting a similar pattern this year.
A record £801 million in cash was withdrawn at Post Office counters over the festive period last year, with that figure expected to be surpassed this year.
Consumers across the country are hoping to avoid the rush as Post Office points to Monday, 12 December as the day when branches are busiest.
So customers eager to send off cards, gifts and parcels are being encouraged to avoid that day to not be disappointed.
One in six are planning on making homemade gifts this year according to a survey by Post Office, with the number one reason being to save money.
The poll of 2,005 adults also highlighted the role that cash will play this Christmas with concerns about the cost-of-living front of mind for consumers.
Four in 10 plan to use cash to purchase Christmas gifts this year. Of these, two thirds will do so to manage budgets and keep track of spending whilst over a quarter are set to gift cash.
With the research showing that more than one in 10 have had a parcel rejected, the Post Office is reminding consumers how to ensure their parcels are accepted.
The most common reasons for being caught out were shown to be trying to send parcels containing batteries, parcels not being wrapped correctly and illegible writing.
Further research from the Post Office focusing on the long-standing love affair of Britons and queues showed people may not be as patient as once thought. Although 10 per cent would be willing to wait in a queue for an hour or more, the average time Britons are willing to wait in a queue was shown to be 24 minutes.
Given the Communication Workers Union has announced strike action in the run-up to Christmas, Post Office is warning of potential delays in delivering items. Post Office branches will continue to operate as normal throughout these periods but are recommending that customers visit branches and send off deliveries earlier than planned.
Laura Joseph, Post Office customer experience director, said: “The lead-up to Christmas is often a busy time for all with a long to-do list in preparation for the big day. We all want to make sure our Christmas cards and presents to loved ones arrive in time and our Postmasters across our 11,500 branches can help with that.
“Over the festive period Postmasters will be supporting communities across the UK and so too can Post Office customers. Once again, Post Office will this year be giving 1p from every over-the-counter cash withdrawal to the Trussell Trust to help fight poverty and hunger this winter.”
Ms Joseph also added her top tips for a smooth drop-off at the Post Office:
- Don’t wait until you’re in a busy branch to pack items. Think ahead and save time by getting your parcels post-ready at home. Parcels with strings or bows on the outside don’t travel well so make sure you have sturdy outer packaging on your parcel.
- Be sure to check the restricted items to avoid disappointment. There are certain items such as alcohol, nail polish and perfume which many people don’t realise have restrictions on how much and where they can be posted, with different rules for posting within the UK and abroad.
- Get extra peace of mind with tracking and insurance. Using tracked and signed-for services can help you follow your parcel’s journey and for cash and high value goods it’s always worth taking up the insurance which comes with services like Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed.
- Avoid the lunchtime rush. Make the most of longer opening hours by visiting branches early in the day or the evening. We’re open on the weekend too – 4,000 branches are open on Sundays.
- If posting abroad, ensure to keep track of last posting dates – pick up a leaflet in branch or visit our Christmas Hub online. Filling out online customs forms beforehand is a great way to save time.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies