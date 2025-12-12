Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Post Office has issued its crucial Christmas posting deadlines, advising customers to send gifts and cards promptly to ensure they arrive before the festive season.

This guidance comes as a survey revealed that a significant 67 per cent of Britons have previously received Christmas mail after 25 December.

Postmasters are actively encouraging the public to post early, aiming to prevent a repeat of the 17 per cent who, in past years, have left their festive deliveries too late.

While the majority of international posting dates have now passed, some carriers still offer Christmas delivery to selected countries until 15 December.

For those requiring guaranteed next-day delivery within the UK, the final opportunity to send gifts and cards via Royal Mail’s Special Delivery Guaranteed or DPD Gold is 23 December.

Postmaster Arif Matadar said: “After 15 years as a postmaster, I’ve seen it all when it comes to festive sending, and a little preparation really helps everything go smoothly so here are my top tips to ensure precious gifts arrive on time.

“When you’re posting a parcel, we’ll always ask what’s inside as we need to find out if it’s safe to post and make sure your item can be sent to its destination. For example, perfume can be sent within the UK but not overseas.

“We’ll also check the value, how quickly you want it delivered and what tracking you want which helps us recommend the best delivery option.”

open image in gallery The last posting dates to post cards and parcels abroad for Christmas

Mr Matadar urged consumers to package parcels securely to ensure they are protected and to write addresses, including a return, as clearly as possible.

If sending abroad, details about the contents will have to be provided to ensure correct customs information meets international regulations.

The Post Office offers delivery options from carriers other than Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide, with options from Evri and DPD offered in selected branches.

Candice Ohandjanian, mails and parcels director at the Post Office, said: “We’re at that time of year when celebrations are in full swing but we still have important last-minute present-buying to do.

“We know customers want to make the most of the festive season – not wait at home for deliveries. That’s why our convenient Pick Up and Drop Off service continues to be a favourite, especially during this busy period.

“By choosing your local Post Office branch as a delivery address, customers can collect parcels at a time that suits them, with the reassurance that we’ll keep everything safe and secure. It’s all part of our commitment to being the one-stop shop for all your posting and parcel needs this festive season.”

open image in gallery The last UK posting dates for Christmas

The last posting dates are:

Last Royal Mail 2nd Class: Wednesday, 17 December

Last Parcelforce express48 date: Friday, 19 December

Last Royal Mail Tracked 48 date: Friday, 19 December

Last Evri Standard date: Friday, 19 December

Last Royal Mail 1st Class date: Saturday, 20 December

Last DPD 2Day date: Saturday, 20 December

Last Parcelforce express24 date: Monday, 22 December

Last Royal Mail Tracked 24 date: Monday, 22 December

Last Evri Next Day date: Monday, 22 December

Last DPD Next Day date: Monday, 22 December (some postcode exceptions)

Royal Mail’s Special Delivery Guaranteed: Tuesday, 23 December

DPD Gold: Tuesday, 23 December