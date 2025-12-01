Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Post Office is advising customers to send their Christmas parcels well in advance, anticipating Friday, 8 December, to be the busiest day across its branches nationwide.

This comes as a Post Office survey reveals a significant increase in Britons planning to send gifts this festive season, rising from 20 per cent last year to 33 per cent.

The same poll highlighted that 34 per cent of the population view sending Christmas parcels and cards as a cherished festive tradition.

Despite this, only 33 per cent intend to post their items by early to mid-December, with a notable 8 per cent confessing they leave all their festive mailing until the final week before Christmas.

Post Office branches offer convenient drop-off and collection points for prepaid parcels, encompassing services from Royal Mail and Parcelforce, alongside Amazon, DPD, DHL, and Evri at selected locations.

Post Office mails and parcels director Candice Ohandjanian said: “This Christmas is shaping up to be one of the busiest yet, with nearly three quarters of Brits planning to buy the same number, or even more, gifts for loved ones than last year.

“And when it comes to sending those carefully chosen presents, the local Post Office remains the main place the public rely on to ensure they arrive safely.

“Whether it’s expert advice on international shipping, help with customs forms, finding the best delivery option, or simply a convenient spot to collect or drop off parcels, Post Office is here to make Christmas sending stress-free.”

open image in gallery The Post Office has urged people to organise sending their parcels ahead of the expected busiest day at its branches on 8 December ( Getty Images )

The news comes as Royal Mail previously announced it will hire around 20,000 temporary workers to boost delivery operations across the Christmas period.

The new positions will be spread across two parcel hubs, four seasonal parcel sorting centres and 37 mail centres throughout the country.

It is intended to aid Royal Mail in meeting seasonal surges in demand, covering key shopping events, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the usual shopping and sending pre-Christmas.

Specifically, 12,000 mail centre sorting roles will be available in England, with an additional 2,000 in Scotland, 600 in Wales, and 400 in Northern Ireland. Royal Mail will also be recruiting for 3,000 delivery and collection roles across the UK, alongside 2,000 temporary HGV and MGV driver positions.