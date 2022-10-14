Jump to content

Pound to dollar falls as Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as chancellor by Liz Truss

Chancellor ousted amid back bench revolt over tax-cutting agenda

Matt Mathers
Friday 14 October 2022 13:56
Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street after being sacked as chancellor

The pound took another slight tumble against the US dollar on Friday after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked by prime minister Liz Truss amid an ongoing Tory revolt over the pair's disastrous "mini-Budget" in September.

Mr Kwarteng was told by Ms Truss that his services were no longer required as she attempted to regain her authority ahead of an expected U-turn on parts of the financial plan outlined by the chancellor just three weeks ago.

Britain's currency was trading at 1.4 per cent lower than the dollar at one point in the afternoon following Mr Kwarteng's dismissal, with £1 buying $1.1169.

Earlier in the day Mr Kwarteng arrived back in the UK from Washington DC, where he had been attending a meeting of leaders at the International Monetary Fund, whose managing director criticised his tax-cutting agenda.

The outgoing chancellor’s financial statement to MPs in the House of Commons on 23 September sparked turmoil in the markets, prompting the Bank of England to launch a £65bn package to buy government bonds as some pension funds teetered on the brink of collapse.

