Jeremy Hunt named as new chancellor by Liz Truss

Liz Truss has appointed the former Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt as her new chancellor as her new chancellor after sacking her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng.

Appointing the ex-health secretary, a centrist who backed Rishi Sunak, will be viewed as a reversal of economic strategy and a bid to shore up support among Tory MPs in despair over her leadership.

Mr Hunt becomes the fourth Tory chancellor this year, as Ms Truss shuffles her top team in an attempt to reassure markets, the public and her own MPs that she can balance the books.

The prime minister is staging a No 10 press conference at 2.30pm at which she is expected to announce U-turns on her £43bn tax giveaway mini-Budget amid growing distrust in her economic credibility.

Ms Truss has also demoted key ally Chris Philp, moving him from his role as chief secretary to the Treasury to the Cabinet Office, where he becomes a junior minister and paymaster general.

Mr Philp will be replaced at the Treasury by Edward Argar, the former paymaster general. Ms Truss sacked Mr Kwarteng at lunchtime on Friday following the disastrous response to last month’s tax-cutting mini-Budget.

The PM was understood to be keen to announce a major U-turn on tax before the weekend in a bid to avoid fresh market panic when the Bank of England ends its bond-purchasing scheme on Friday.

It came after The Independent revealed earlier this week that officials had been asked to go through the tax giveaway mini-Budget “line by line” to see what could be changed.

Ms Truss is expected to reverse – whether partially or in full – her plan to axe the corporation tax hike from 19p to 25p scheduled by Mr Sunak. The move could raise more than £18bn a year.

More follows....