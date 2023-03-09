Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of homes are without power as snow continues to sweep the country as an Arctic blast sends temperatures plummeting.

Areas across the South East and east of England have been cut off as a result of power outages, with data from power distributer UK Power Networks suggesting that around 37,500 customers have been impacted.

Haverhill and Stowmarket in East Anglia have been hit by unplanned power outages, alongside areas in Hertfordshire and Essex including Bishop’s Stortford, Chelmsford, Hastingwood, Epping and Harlow.

Enfield, Tottenham, Borehamwood and Hornsey are just some of the areas impacted, with outages stretching further west from Stanmore to Northwood (PA)

In London, Enfield, Tottenham, Borehamwood and Hornsey are among the areas affected, with cuts also stretching further west from Stanmore to Northwood.

Power outages across South East and east of England, as demonstrated by UK Power Networks data (UK Power Networks)

Meanwhile, Electricity North West reports that parts of Cumbria are also down with unplanned outages.

In Sussex, over 5000 homes and businesses are without power from Hassocks to Burgess Hill, with UK Power Networks inspecting its equipment after an earlier outage on Thursday morning.

Mims Davies, the Conservative MP for Mid Sussex, warned that areas including Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and the surrounding villages had been impacted. “UK Power Networks became aware of a fault at around 8:30am following a fault with an overhead cable in the Horsham area”, Ms Davies tweeted.

“An emergency isolation of some areas has been needed for safe repairs to be undertaken.” Urging that this is a “significant outage”, she advised locals to call UK Power Networks on 105 if they need to access support.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning between Stoke-on-Trent and Durham, reporting strong winds and blizzard conditions. The warning is in place from 3pm on Thursday to 2pm on Friday.

A yellow warning has been extended from all areas north of Birmingham from 7am on Thursday until 2pm on Friday.