Schools in lockdown in the north west as police probe ‘malicious emails’

Police have launched an investigation after malicious emails were sent to a number of schools in the north-west.

Lache Primary School, in Chester, has told parents on its Facebook group that the school is in lockdown and parents are unable to pick up their children after receiving an “unpleasant email”.

In a statement, the school said: “We are aware that parents have arrived outside school.

“To repeat, we cannot let any children out or any parents in. As we have stated this is a precautionary measure following an unpleasant email that has been sent to a number of schools in Cheshire, Liverpool and Manchester.

“There is not a threat on site. We have locked down the school to ensure that everyone is safe. Which they are.

“The police are dealing with the situation and are very happy with the measures that we have in place.”

Police said they received reports on Tuesday morning of an email that had been sent to a number of schools in Chester and Ellesmere Port.

The communication made threats to pupils and staff, Cheshire Constabulary added. The force has now launched an investigation and officers have been visiting schools to provide reassurance.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Hancock said: “We would like to reassure parents that this is believed to be malicious and we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible for these emails.”

