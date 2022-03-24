A vote that could have stripped Prince Andrew of the Freedom of the City of York has been postponed after a number of councillors tested positive for Covid.

The motion would have removed the royal’s honorary title, which was conferred on him in 1987.

York City Council had been due to hold a meeting and vote on the proposal on Thursday evening but this was shelved at the last minute, first moving online before it was cancelled altogether.

The vote is now expected to take place in the latter half of April, a spokesperson for the Liberal Democrat group, which runs the council, told The Independent.

Earlier this month, Prince Andrew paid a financial settlement to Virginia Giuffre following a seven-month case in which he was accused of sexually abusing her when she was 17.

The Duke of York, who has denied any wrongdoing, has stepped down from royal duties and public life.

The Queen took steps to distance the royal family from Prince Andrew and protect the monarchy brand as the prospect of a trial loomed.

The Duke of York has stepped back from royal duties and public life (REUTERS)

She stripped him of his honorary military roles, and he also had to give up using his HRH – a style he was born with.

The honorary freedom is bestowed by the city to recognise notable service by local residents, to distinguished people and to royalty.

The City of York Council granted Honorary Freedom of the City status to the Duke and Duchess of York as a wedding gift on 23 February 1987.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused the prince of sexually abusing her when she was 17 (AP)

Previous recipients of the honour include the Duke of Wellington, Sir Winston Churchill, John Barry, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Janet Baker, Professor Sir Ron Cooke, Dr Peter Addyman and Dr Richard Shephard.

Were the council to opt to withdraw the status from the Duke of York, the decision would take immediate effect and the Queen’s second son would be immediately stripped of the title.

Speaking about the efforts to remove Prince Andrew’s title, Darryl Smalley, a Liberal Democrat councillor for York City, said: “The Honorary Freedom of York is the highest honour we, as a city, can bestow on those we feel have given notable service. We feel that is no longer appropriate for Prince Andrew to hold this ambassadorial title that is intrinsically linked to our city.

“Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we will be seeking to remove this link that Prince Andrew still has with our great city.

“York’s unique connection to the Crown and the Monarch is and will remain an important part of our city's legacy and history."