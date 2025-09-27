Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of York has been named in the latest release of the Epstein files which suggest he flew on the paedophile’s plane alongside Ghislaine Maxwell.

New documents released by Congressional Democrats in the US show Prince Andrew was listed as a passenger on Jefferey Epstein’s private jet on a flight from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Palm Beach in Florida on May 12, 2000.

It suggests he flew alongside the disgraced financier’s then-girlfriend and now convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as two names which have been redacted.

The documents also record a payment of $200 for a “massage for Andrew” on February 11 2000. It is not clear this is referring to the duke, who has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.

open image in gallery The photograph with Virginia Giuffre is said to have been taken at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home in 2001 ( United States District County for the Southern District of New York )

Details of the duke being a passenger on Epstein’s private jet have previously been heard in court through Maxwell’s trial – with one of her accusers, who was 14 at the time, recalling she had travelled on a flight with Andrew.

The documents come days after an email from Sarah, Duchess of York, to Epstein, in which she apologised to him for disowning him in the media.

Her spokesman said the message, which also saw her label the sex offender as a “supreme friend”, was written because he had threatened to sue her for defamation.

open image in gallery Sarah, Duchess of York (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

The surfacing of the email led the duchess to be dropped by a number of charities, of which she had been a patron.

Disgraced financier Epstein was jailed in 2008 for 18 months after pleading guilty to soliciting sex from girls as young as 14. Even though he was registered as a sex offender, he was released on probation after 13 months.

Epstein, who was accused of running a “vast network” of underage girls, died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for serial sex trafficking of women and girls.

The latest batch of files include roughly six pages from more than 8,500 documents provided by Epstein’s estate to Democratic members on the House Oversight Committee.

open image in gallery ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York )

The documents also made reference to a potential visit to the sex offender’s island, Little St James, by X owner Elon Musk.

His name appears on what appears to be Epstein’s daily schedule on December 6, 2014 – six years after he became a listed sex offender - with the entry saying: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec.6 (is this still happening?)”

Musk wrote on X on Friday evening: "This is false". He has previously said Epstein had invited him to the island but he had declined.

In June, Musk indicated President Donald Trump should be impeached and claimed his administration was concealing information about Mr Trump’s association with Epstein.

He later appeared to have deleted posts about the sex offender.