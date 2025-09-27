New Epstein files reveal Prince Andrew ‘flew to Florida with Ghislaine Maxwell on paedophile’s private jet’
The documents record a payment of $200 for a ‘massage for Andrew’, though it is unclear if this refers to the Duke of York
The Duke of York has been named in the latest release of the Epstein files which suggest he flew on the paedophile’s plane alongside Ghislaine Maxwell.
New documents released by Congressional Democrats in the US show Prince Andrew was listed as a passenger on Jefferey Epstein’s private jet on a flight from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Palm Beach in Florida on May 12, 2000.
It suggests he flew alongside the disgraced financier’s then-girlfriend and now convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as two names which have been redacted.
The documents also record a payment of $200 for a “massage for Andrew” on February 11 2000. It is not clear this is referring to the duke, who has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.
Details of the duke being a passenger on Epstein’s private jet have previously been heard in court through Maxwell’s trial – with one of her accusers, who was 14 at the time, recalling she had travelled on a flight with Andrew.
The documents come days after an email from Sarah, Duchess of York, to Epstein, in which she apologised to him for disowning him in the media.
Her spokesman said the message, which also saw her label the sex offender as a “supreme friend”, was written because he had threatened to sue her for defamation.
The surfacing of the email led the duchess to be dropped by a number of charities, of which she had been a patron.
Disgraced financier Epstein was jailed in 2008 for 18 months after pleading guilty to soliciting sex from girls as young as 14. Even though he was registered as a sex offender, he was released on probation after 13 months.
Epstein, who was accused of running a “vast network” of underage girls, died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for serial sex trafficking of women and girls.
The latest batch of files include roughly six pages from more than 8,500 documents provided by Epstein’s estate to Democratic members on the House Oversight Committee.
The documents also made reference to a potential visit to the sex offender’s island, Little St James, by X owner Elon Musk.
His name appears on what appears to be Epstein’s daily schedule on December 6, 2014 – six years after he became a listed sex offender - with the entry saying: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec.6 (is this still happening?)”
Musk wrote on X on Friday evening: "This is false". He has previously said Epstein had invited him to the island but he had declined.
In June, Musk indicated President Donald Trump should be impeached and claimed his administration was concealing information about Mr Trump’s association with Epstein.
He later appeared to have deleted posts about the sex offender.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments