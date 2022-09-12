Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Andrew will not wear uniform at most ceremonial events during the period of mourning for the Queen.

Working members of the royal family will wear military uniform when present at five ceremonial events during the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

These are the Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, the procession to Westminster Hall and service of prayer and reflection, the Vigil at Westminster Hall, the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the Committal Service at St George's Chapel Windsor.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, meets well-wishers outside Balmoral on 10 September (Getty Images)

But as a non-working member of the royal family, the Duke of York will not wear uniform except as a special mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II at the final vigil in Westminster Hall, sources said.

It comes after Prince Andrew joined his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and other senior royals to greet well-wishers after attending a private memorial church service on Saturday.

Prince Andrew took a moment to put his arms around his daughters as they stood and read the tributes. The family was brought to the Scottish estate in a cavalcade of Range Rovers after attending a short service dedicated to the late Queen in the church she regularly attended when staying at Balmoral.

Prince Andrew, who has taken a step back from public life after his car-crash Newsnight interview over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, said: “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”

The duke attended a prayer service for the Queen at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral alongside other members of the royal family, including his daughters.

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, also became the new owners of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis following her death.

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah will take on the animals, named Muick and Sandy. Both dogs were gifted to the late monarch by the prince.

According to The Telegraph, a source close to Prince Andrew said: “The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog-walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting.”

The Queen was famously a big fan of the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

In early 2021, she was given two new puppies, one corgi and one dorgi, a corgi-dachsund mixed breed.

King Charles III will lead a royal procession today in Edinburgh as the late Queen’s coffin is moved from the Palace of Holyrood to St Giles’ Cathedral.