Prince Andrew reportedly visited Jeffrey Epstein while the convicted paedophile was on house arrest in 2010, casting doubt over the disgraced royal’s claims during his Newsnight interview.

In the 2019 interview, BBC presenter Emily Maitlis asked the Duke of York about his relationship with Epstein who was arrested for soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

Epstein served a 13-month prison sentence after pleading guilty, before he was placed on house arrest at his Florida mansion until July 2010.

When quizzed about his friendship with Epstein, Andrew told Maitlis he only visited the financier once after he left jail.

Andrew, 63, said he travelled to New York in December 2010 to break off his friendship with Epstein, insisting they had no further contact.

However, new evidence appears to show Andrew met Epstein at a dinner while he was still under house arrest, The Times reported.

“Andrew just sat next to me at dinner,” Epstein reportedly wrote in an email to former JP Morgan Chase executive Jes Staley, dated 14 June 2010. “We will try to connect this week. Any word on M? This is fun.”

There is no word on who, or what, “M” refers to.

The email is part of court documents from a civil lawsuit brought by the US Virgin Islands against the banking behemoth, alleging JP Morgan was “complicit in the crimes” of Epstein – who died by suicide in August 2019, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

“Jes Staley will be in London on Thurs the 22 . . . I think you should meet if you are in town,” Epstein allegedly wrote to Andrew in April 2010.

The duke apparently responded, saying he wasn’t available for a visit at the time but looked forward to travelling to New York in the near future, according to the court documents.

In September 2010, Epstein told Staley he was “about to connect with Andrew”.

The court papers also appeared to suggest Andrew remained in touch with Epstein after he allegedly cut ties with him in December 2010.

In an email from February 2011, Epstein told Staley that Andrew had reportedly asked for the banker’s “London schedule”.

The Independent has reached out to Andrew’s representatives for comment.

Appearing on Newsnight to distance himself from Epstein, who was 66 when he was found dead in a New York jail, Andrew told Maitlis he “ceased contact” with his former friend after becoming aware Epstein was under investigation for sex crimes.

He confirmed there was “no contact” with Epstein after that, until his visit in December 2010.

“Was that the only time you saw [Epstein] after he was convicted?” Maitlis asked Andrew.

“Yes, yeah,” he replied, insisting they never met or spoke again.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges accusing him of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York.

His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for recruiting and grooming young girls for Epstein to abuse.

Last year, Andrew paid £3m to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Guiffre, one of Epstein’s alleged victims who claimed the duke sexually assaulted her. He has vehemently denied these claims, and accepted no liability as part of the settlement terms.

Last month, JP Morgan Chase announced it had reached a £290m settlement as part of a class action lawsuit filed by Epstein’s victims to hold the company for allegedly financing his sex trafficking operations.

The lawsuit filed by the Virgin Islands attorney-general against JP Morgan accuses the financial services company of “pulling the levers” that allowed Epstein to traffick young women and girls.

Lawyers for the bank have claimed the government of Virgin Islands – and not JP Morgan Chase – was complicit in the crimes of Epstein. They alleged high ranking officials were actively working with Epstein while “reaping the benefits of his wealth”.