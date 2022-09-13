Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Once second in line to the throne and widely purported to be the Queen’s “favourite” child, Prince Andrew has suffered a sharp fall from grace over the last decade.

On Monday, as he solemnly paid tribute to his late mother by walking behind her hearse in Edinburgh with his siblings, he was abruptly heckled from the crowd. A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday and charged with “breach of the peace”.

While Andrew continued his march without further incident, it was the latest blow to a prince who has seen his standing in public life fall considerably.

Prince Andrew was marching with his siblings behind the Queen’s coffin when he was shouted at from the crowd (Getty Images)

Before her death, the Queen was often said to be particularly fond of her middle child, but he has been plagued by a string of controversies.

The former monarch stripped Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages earlier this year after a US judge allowed a civil sexual abuse against him to move to trial.

However she is also reported to have been prepared to spend millions of pounds privately funding his defence case.

Here’s a timeline of the rise and fall of the former Duke of York:

Queen’s favourite

The Queen with her son in 2019 (Neil Hall/EPA)

The Queen stood by Andrew’s side even when he was caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal in 2019 and “stepped back from royal duties for the foreseeable future”.

In October 2021, it was claimed the monarch intended to spend millions of pounds privately funding her son’s defence against allegations of sexual abuse made by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

She also signalled her support for her disgraced son by arriving alongside him for Prince Philip’s memorial service in March this year.

Andrew provided a steady arm for the Queen as she walked into Westminster Abbey to remember the life of her husband, just a few weeks after he reached a multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre.

Marriage and divorce from Sarah Ferguson

Andrew and his bride Sarah Ferguson waving to crowds as they leave Westminster Abbey in 1986 (PA)

Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 23 July 1986.

They received the title of Duke and Duchess of York on the same day and went on to have two daughters – Princess Beatrice and Princes Eugenie.

But they were divorced on 30 May 1996 after separating four years earlier.

The couple remain close friends and co-parents to their daughters and live together at Andrew’s home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor whenever she is in the UK.

Friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein (Channel 4)

During his 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, Andrew said he had known British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of media magnate and former MP Robert Maxwell, since she was at university.

She introduced Andrew to her then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in 1999. The trio enjoyed a close friendship, even after Epstein was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute in 2008.

Andrew is alleged to have personally invited the couple to Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish residence, in 1999.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June this year following a New York sex-trafficking trial for procuring teen girls for Epstein for him to abuse.

An image shown during the trial appeared to show Maxwell and Epstein lounging on a bench outside a log cabin on the Balmoral estate.

Central Park photo

Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of child sex offences (New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA)

Andrew continued to visit Epstein in New York after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences in 2008.

Epstein received an 18-month sentenced but was allowed to go on “work release” to his office most days and was released on probation after 13 months.

Andrew faced criticism when pictures emerged of him opening the door of Epstein’s palatial East Side townhouse in December 2010 and the pair strolling through Central Park.

In his 2019 BBC interview, the royal claimed he had gone to New York to break off their friendship and regretted staying at Epstein’s house while there.

Virginia Giuffre sex abuse case

Prince Andrew pictured with Maxwell (R) and Virginia Roberts (US Department of Justice/PA)

In 2019, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan alleging she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

The royal has always strongly denied the allegations.

BBC Newsnight interview

The Duke of York speaking about his links to Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA)

Andrew was criticised for a car crash BBC Newsnight interview that aired on 16 November 2019.

During the interview, he denied he slept with Ms Giuffre, saying an encounter could not have taken place because he was at a branch of Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter Princess Beatrice.

He also said Ms Giuffre’s claim he was sweaty at a nightclub was untrue because an “overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands war” had left him unable to sweat.

The royal faced a public backlash, with equality campaigners claiming he was “too stupid to even pretend concern for Epstein’s victims”.

Step back from public duties

Four days later, Andrew announced the Queen had given him permission to step back from public duties in the wake of the interview.

He said it had become clear to him in recent days that his association with Epstein had become a “major distraction” to the royal family’s work.

The royal said he regretted his association with Epstein and “deeply sympathises” with his victims.

Stripped of royal titles and military affiliations

Prince Andrew is not expected to return to public life (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)

In January 2022, the Queen stripped Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages in the wake of a US judge allowing Ms Giuffre’s civil sexual abuse case against her son to move to trial.

The prince stopped using his HRH (His Royal Highness) style his roles – including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest regiments in the British army – were handed to other members of the royal family.

His other military titles included honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth; colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment; colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps; commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm; royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers; deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own); and royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Out-of-court settlement

In March 2022, Andrew paid Ms Giuffre a multi-million-pound out-of-court settlement, meaning both sides avoided the case going to trial.

As part of the agreement, he was due to pay damages to Ms Giuffre and a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights”.

Andrew has faced calls to confirm how he funded settlement - which is reported to be as much as £12m - and whether the Queen or even King Charles, then Prince of Wales, contributed to the sum.

What now?

Royal experts have previously said Andrew is unlikely to ever return to public royal life, having been “tainted” by the scandal of the civil sex assault claim against him.

He remains stripped of his military patronages and royal titles, and it is unlikely much will change now his brother Charles is King.