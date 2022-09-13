Duchess of Sussex praised for taking snub from Windsor crowd in her stride
Twitter users hail duchess as ‘brave’ for meeting the public
Meghan Markle has been praised for remaining composed despite apparent hostility from the crowd as she greeted members of the public following the late Queen’s death.
The Duchess of Sussex was joined by her husband, the Duke of Sussex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales as they visited Windsor Castle gates to view the floral tributes left by the crowd.
It was the first time the royal couples had been seen together in over two years.
As they passed the crowd, the princes and their wives spoke to the crowd, shaking hands and thanking well-wishers.
However, the duchess received a frosty reception from some people in the crowd who looked away and did not offer their hand as she greeted them.
Footage shows one woman looking down as Meghan smiles at her, with another woman turning her head away avoiding the duchess’s gaze.
Social media users noticed the unwelcome response from the crowd, with many praising the duchess for her calm and unphased demeanor before hostile members of the public.
Others also spoke of her courage and bravery for showing up at all, knowing that some people would respond to her negatively.
Sara Gibbs tweeted: “It took enormous guts, grace and dignity for Meghan Markle to appear in this capacity today. I’m not fussed about royalty but as someone who would rather avoid someone who’s slighted me forever than have a slightly awkward conversation, I think she’s brave”
Another Twitter user shared the video of Meghan being snubbed and wrote: “The way some people in this country treat Meghan Markle is absolutely disgusting & embarrassing.”
A royal expert told The Independent that the reunion between the brothers was “a symbolic gesture to show respect for both their late grandmother and their father, the new King.”
The brothers have reportedly been feuding since before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior members of the royal family in 2020. Following their decision to step down, Oprah Winfrey sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan for a tell-all conversation which aired in March 2021.
However, after the royal couples were seen together last week, Oprah said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.
