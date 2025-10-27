Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Will it be Frogmore Cottage? Where Prince Andrew could move to if he leaves Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded two properties in return for vacating the Royal Lodge

Harriette Boucher
Monday 27 October 2025 11:53 GMT
Prince Andrew should ‘leave public life forever’, says Robert Jenrick

Prince Andrew has reportedly agreed to give up his Royal Lodge residence under the condition that he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson receive the keys to two other properties in the royal family’s portfolio. 

The prince is facing growing calls to leave the 30-room mansion, which he hasn’t paid rent on in more than 20 years, over his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who strenuously denies all allegations against him, paid £1m for the lease in 2003, and Ms Ferguson moved in with him in 2008.

He has reportedly asked for separate homes for himself and his former wife in return for leaving the Royal Lodge. 

“No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the palace yet,” a friend of the pair told The Sun

Andrew is facing mounting pressure to vacate the rent-free Royal Lodge
Andrew is facing mounting pressure to vacate the rent-free Royal Lodge (Alan Hunt/Geograph;Getty)

“Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands. He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up. If he must go, then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage.” 

Andrew gave up use of his Duke of York title and handed back his remaining honours on 17 October, a decision said to be encouraged by King Charles. 

But public outcry could mean Andrew will have to go a step further and leave Royal Lodge.

Due to his 75-year agreement with the crown estate, he could be entitled to £558,000 if he gave up the lease early. It is unclear how much rent Andrew and Ferguson would have to pay if they were to move into other royal properties, but there are several options that could be considered.

Frogmore Cottage is a crown estate property
Frogmore Cottage is a crown estate property (PA)

Frogmore cottage 

Andrew has reportedly agreed to leave the Royal Lodge if he can move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which is part of the crown estate. 

Frogmore Cottage is the former five-bedroom home of Prince Harry and Meghan, who were given a lease on the property by Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift. The pair occupied the property in 2019, before leaving for the US the following year. 

The property is grade-II-listed and sits north of Frogmore House estate in the Home Park of Windsor Castle, the private 655-acre royal park administered by the crown estate.

A move to Frogmore Cottage would require a rental agreement with the crown estate, which would be subject to parliamentary and public scrutiny.

Adelaide Cottage is currently occupied by the Prince and Princess of Wales
Adelaide Cottage is currently occupied by the Prince and Princess of Wales (Caleb Robert Stanley)

Adelaide Cottage 

If Andrew’s demands are met, Ms Ferguson will be moving into Adelaide Cottage while he occupies Frogmore Cottage, the current residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family. 

William and Kate are planning to move out of the four-bedroom home next month, making it available for Ms Ferguson, who has been living at Royal Lodge with Andrew for nearly two decades. 

Built in 1831, the cottage is described as a “picturesque” two-storey stucco-faced dwelling with casement windows and elaborate pierced bargeboards edging the roof, according to Historic England. 

Wood Farm is on the Royal Family’s Sandringham estate
Wood Farm is on the Royal Family’s Sandringham estate (Bav Media/Shutterstock)

Wood Farm 

If Andrew does not move to Frogmore, he may have to occupy Wood Farm in Sandringham, which was said to be one of Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite retreats. 

The private residence, which is not part of the crown estate, would offer the prince more privacy from the public and cameras. 

The five-bedroom farmhouse, which was occupied by Prince Philip for much of his retirement, would still be a significant downsize for Andrew.

Craigowan Lodge is on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire
Craigowan Lodge is on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire (PA)

Craigowan Lodge

Craigowan Lodge, located on the Balmoral estate, could also be a viable option for the prince. 

The seven-bedroom home, which is near a nine-hole golf course, was stayed at by Andrew and Ms Ferguson over the summer. 

The private estate in the Scottish Highlands would also shelter the prince from public scrutiny. However, Andrew is said not to want to move far from his current location or from his family.

