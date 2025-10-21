Prince Andrew has paid no rent on Royal Lodge for more than 20 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Andrew has not paid rent on his Royal Lodge for more than two decades, according to the tenancy agreement released by The Crown Estate.

The lease, which was sent to The Independent, follows calls for transparency over the royal's residence, with focus returning to Andrew’s 75-year lease of the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge in Windsor after another week of scandal.

The agreement states that Andrew paid £1 million for the lease along with at least £7.5 million for refurbishments in 2005. He has paid only “one peppercorn (if demanded)” in rent per year since 2003.

Andrew and his family are allowed to live in the property until 2078. The latest revelation will pile pressure on the scandal-mired royal to give up the Royal Lodge, which sits on an estate of 98 acres in Windsor Great Park and is leased from the Crown Estate.

The beleaguered royal announced on Friday he will no longer be known as the Duke of York, following continued accusations about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir is set to be released on Tuesday and contains more on allegations that they had sex on three occasions.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor where Prince Andrew lives under a deal signed with The Crown Estate in 2003 ( Alan Hunt/Geograph )

Prince Andrew, who has always stringently denied allegations involving Ms Giuffre.

On Monday, there were demands among some MPs for parliament to remove his titles, while pressure was also grew on the Estate to reveal more about the tenancy agreement amid heightening calls for him to move out.

Norman Baker, a royal author and former Liberal Democrat minister, said details of the contract should be made public to see if there is a possibility he could be moved out.

He told The Times: “All leases have some kind of break clause, so the public must know how he has been able to remain there, and on what terms he could be forced to leave.”

Speaking to the same outlet, royal author Andrew Lownie said: “I think it is important for transparency that the full details of that arrangement are made public and why the property – in effect public property – was only offered to him.”

In response to an inquiry on the issue, The Crown Estate sent The Independent a copy of the lease struck in 2003, on which Andrew paid £1m, and was required to carry out £7.5m-worth of refurbishment on the Grade II-listed property.

The contract can be forfeited by the Estate if any rent is not paid for 21 days, or if there is any breach of a tenant covenant, the contract states.

The document also states that the tenant must keep and preserve the grounds in good and proper order, and that the building be repainted every five years. The Crown Estate also has the right to inspect “upon reasonable notice”.

Some details about the agreement were already known through a National Audit Office (NAO) report in 2005, which said the decision on the lease was made as it was “appropriate in view of the overriding need to maintain close management control over Royal Lodge”.

The report said Andrew approached the Crown Estate over the property following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth’s mother.

At the weekend, ex-royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the BBC that Prince Andrew had a “cast-iron” deal to stay at Royal Lodge.

She said: “Should he be dislodged from Royal Lodge, where he lives, this large house in Windsor, well he has a pretty cast-iron tenancy agreement and that is difficult, the King has been trying to get him out.

“Andrew likes us all to believe he has a tendency to be rather too honourable. Well, I do think the honourable thing might be to say, I will relinquish not only my titles... but I will also relinquish this rather large home. But I don’t see that happening.”

The Crown Estate said it made the decision to share the copy of the lease on Monday, adding that the document contained information already available through the Land Registry and the NAO report.

The only exception was a “schedule of dilapidation”, it said, which it was now seeking to confirm if it could be shared without breaching security considerations.

It said the £7.5m in refurbishments, as set out in the contract, were completed in 2005.