Widely purported to have been the late Queen’s ‘favourite’ child, Andrew has suffered a sharp fall from grace over the last decade - with the King now having formally started the process to strip him of all his titles.

Plagued by a string of controversies, the latest development has seen Andrew agree to leave Royal Lodge as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy.

The Palace said he will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Here, The Independent takes a look at a timeline of Andrew’s fall from grace and his retreat from the public eye.

Queen’s favourite

open image in gallery The Queen with her son in 2019 ( Neil Hall/EPA )

The Queen stood by Andrew’s side even when he was caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal in 2019 and “stepped back from royal duties for the foreseeable future”.

In October 2021, it was claimed the monarch intended to spend millions of pounds privately funding her son’s defence against allegations of sexual abuse made by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

She also signalled her support for her disgraced son by arriving alongside him for Prince Philip’s memorial service in March 2021.

Andrew provided a steady arm for the Queen as she walked into Westminster Abbey to remember the life of her husband, just a few weeks after he reached a multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre.

Friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein ( Channel 4 )

During his 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, Andrew said he had known British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of media magnate and former MP Robert Maxwell, since she was at university.

She introduced Andrew to her then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in 1999. The trio enjoyed a close friendship, even after Epstein was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute in 2008.

Andrew is alleged to have personally invited the couple to Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish residence, in 1999.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June this year following a New York sex-trafficking trial for procuring teen girls for Epstein for him to abuse.

An image shown during the trial appeared to show Maxwell and Epstein lounging on a bench outside a log cabin on the Balmoral estate.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of child sex offences ( New York State Division of Criminal Justice/EPA )

Andrew continued to visit Epstein in New York after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences in 2008.

Epstein received an 18-month sentence but was allowed to go on “work release” to his office most days and was released on probation after 13 months.

Andrew faced criticism when pictures emerged of him opening the door of Epstein’s palatial East Side townhouse in December 2010 and the pair strolling through Central Park.

In his 2019 BBC interview, the royal claimed he had gone to New York to break off their friendship and regretted staying at Epstein’s house while there.

2019: Virginia Giuffre sex abuse case

open image in gallery Andrew pictured with Maxwell and Virginia Roberts ( US Department of Justice/PA )

In 2019, Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, filed a lawsuit in Manhattan alleging she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

While the royal has always strongly denied the allegations, going so far as to settle in court over it, accusations of sexual abuse reared their head again after Ms Giuffre died in 2025 when her memoir was posthumously published.

Ms Giuffre described Andrew in the book, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir Of Surviving Abuse And Fighting For Justice, as “friendly enough, but entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.” She had sex with him on three separate occasions, including while staying at the house of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, near Hyde Park, London, in March 2001.

The extract states: “Maxwell woke me up that morning by announcing in a sing-songy voice: ‘Get out of bed, sleepyhead!’ It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!”

2019: BBC Newsnight interview

open image in gallery The former Duke of York speaking about his links to Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis ( Mark Harrison/BBC/PA )

Andrew was criticised for a car crash BBC Newsnight interview that aired on 16 November 2019.

During the interview, he denied he slept with Ms Giuffre, saying an encounter could not have taken place because he was at a branch of Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter Princess Beatrice.

He also said Ms Giuffre’s claim he was sweaty at a nightclub was untrue because an “overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands war” had left him unable to sweat.

The royal faced a public backlash, with equality campaigners claiming he was “too stupid to even pretend concern for Epstein’s victims”.

2019: Step back from public duties

Four days later, Andrew announced the Queen had given him permission to step back from public duties in the wake of the interview.

He said it had become clear to him in recent days that his association with Epstein had become a “major distraction” to the royal family’s work.

The royal said he regretted his association with Epstein and “deeply sympathises” with his victims.

2022: Stripped of royal titles and military affiliations

open image in gallery Andrew is not expected to return to public life ( John Thys/AFP via Getty Images )

In January 2022, the Queen stripped Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages in the wake of a US judge allowing Ms Giuffre’s civil sexual abuse case against her son to move to trial.

He stopped using his HRH (His Royal Highness) style his roles – including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest regiments in the British army – were handed to other members of the royal family.

His other military titles included honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth; colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment; colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps; commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm; royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers; deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own); and royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

2022: Out-of-court settlement

In March 2022, Andrew paid Ms Giuffre a multi-million-pound out-of-court settlement, meaning both sides avoided the case going to trial.

As part of the agreement, he was due to pay damages to Ms Giuffre and a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights”.

Andrew has faced calls to confirm how he funded settlement - which is reported to be as much as £12m - and whether the Queen or even King Charles, then Prince of Wales, contributed to the sum.

open image in gallery Andrew allegedly met Cai Qi three times ( Foreign Affairs Office of Beijing Municipal People's Government )

December 2024: ‘Confidante’ banned from UK over Chinese spy allegations

In December 2024, it emerged a “close confidante” of the royal lost an appeal over a decision to bar him from entering the UK on national security grounds.

The man, Yang Tengbo, was detained under the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act in 2021 where correspondence was found on his digital devices that implied he was working for the United Front Work Department – a shadowy arm of the Chinese Communist Party – which led him to be barred from the UK.

Mr Yang appealed to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission, which dismissed his appeal and made his case public. The judgement cited evidence provided by the Home Office alleging Mr Yang was a close confidant of the prince, acting on his behalf with investors in China.

January 2025: New messages reveal ties with Epstein continues for months after New York visit

Newly surfaced messages revealed the Duke of York remained in contact with Epstein until February 2011 – despite having claimed to have cut him off in December 2010.

Emails between Andrew and Epstein handed to a court in London reportedly show they were still exchanging messages until at least late February 2011, when the duke wrote: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon.”

Messages were exchanged between the pair on the same day a photograph of Andrew with 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell – who is currently behind bars for recruiting and trafficking underage girls for Epstein – was published, Bloomberg reports.

The emails were obtained by Bloomberg after being disclosed in a filing by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), defending an appeal by former Barclays boss, Jes Staley, who is challenging its decision to ban him from the finance industry for misleading regulators on his ties to Epstein.

October 2025: Repeated meetings with ‘Chinese spymaster’

In October 2025, it was reported that Andrew met with a senior Beijing official at the heart of the China spy scandal at least three times between 2018 and 2019.

Cai Qi, currently the first-ranked member of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) and de facto chief of staff to Xi Jinping, was suspected of being the recipient of sensitive information allegedly passed to China by two British nationals accused of spying for Beijing.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped charges against suspected spies Christopher Berry and Christopher Cash last month, citing a lack of evidence. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

He met the senior CCP figure at least three times, according to The Telegraph, in both London and Beijing during the time period when Mr Berry and Mr Cash were allegedly recruited for espionage.

Early October 2025: Andrew forced to renounce Duke of York title

Andrew was forced to end his use of titles, including the Duke of York and Knight of the Garter, as his former friendship with Epstein threatened to overshadow the work of the royal family.

Andrew gave up his title as Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

He also agreed to stop using his Duke of York title, although he can only be formally stripped of it by an act of Parliament.

He released a statement saying that he, the King, and his family “have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family”.

Late October 2025: King starts formal process to remove Andrew of his prince title and he moves out of Royal Lodge

Buckingham Palace announces that the King has begun the formal process to strip the titles from Prince Andrew who will move out of his Windsor home to Sandringham.

The statement said Andrew has agreed to leave Royal Lodge as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy.

In a statement, the Palace said: “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

The statement added: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

It is understood that although the King initiated the process of formally removing his titles and honours, Andrew did not object to it.

Formal notice was given to Andrew to surrender the lease at the Royal Lodge on Thursday and it is understood that his move to Sandringham will take place “as soon as practicable”.