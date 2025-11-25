Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Northern Irish council has become the first in the United Kingdom to initiate proceedings to rename a street bearing the name of Prince Andrew, following King Charles’s decision to remove his brother from public life.

The move comes after the monarch last month stripped his younger brother of his title of prince and evicted him from his mansion, aiming to safeguard the royal family’s reputation amid Andrew’s connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Mid and East Antrim council in Northern Ireland unanimously agreed at a meeting to pursue changing the name of Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus. The decision also includes a consultation with local residents on a new designation for the street.

Councillor Anna Henry of the Traditional Unionist Voice party stated, "This is a sad but necessary motion.

“Regrettably the alleged actions of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have made it impossible for this council to continue honouring him in the manner the good people of Mid and East Antrim have done in the past."

Alliance Party councillor Lauren Gray proposed renaming the street in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Council staff will now commence the administrative process, engaging with statutory bodies such as the postal service and the royal household.

They will also assess whether the council can cover potential costs for the 10 addresses situated on the street.

Andrew, 65, the younger brother of Charles and second son of Elizabeth, has faced increasing scrutiny over his conduct and ties to Jeffrey Epstein, leading to him being forced to stop using his Duke of York title last month.

The entry, published on Wednesday, read: "THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of 'Royal Highness' and the titular dignity of 'Prince'."