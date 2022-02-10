Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid a second time, Clarence House has said.

A message on the prince's official Twitter page said: "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

It is the second time the 73-year-old has contracted coronavirus after testing positive in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. He displayed mild symptoms and was said to be in good health at the time of the infection.

The Prince of Wales has said he “got away with it quite lightly” when he contracted coronavirus at the beginning of the UK's epidemic in March.

Both Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have since received their booster jabs and formerly urged others to get their third vaccine during the height of the Omicron wave in December.

More follows...