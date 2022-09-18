Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Prince Edward explains why he doesn’t shake hands with crowds

Queen’s youngest son greeted well-wishers on Saturday

Alice Barnes-Brown
Sunday 18 September 2022 08:53
Comments
<p>Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie the Countess of Wessex greeting mourners </p>

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie the Countess of Wessex greeting mourners

(Getty Images)

Prince Edward has explained why he does not shake hands with mourners lining the streets ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were met with cheers after they surprised crowds of mourners outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon by stepping out to greet them.

The Queen’s youngest son could be seen speaking to members of the public, singling out individual mourners waiting in the crowd to ask where they had travelled from.

Many reached out to shake his hand, but Prince Edward appeared to prefer non-physical contact, such as waving.

Explaining to one mourner, he said: “I’d love to shake hands, but have you seen how many people there are here? They’d [my hands would] fall off!”

Recommended

Another member of the crowd claimed he told them: “I’ve been trying to avoid it only because if I do it once, I have to shake everybody’s hand”.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex meets wellwishers outside Buckingham Palace

(Getty Images)

The Earl of Wessex moved through the mourners, greeting as many people as possible.

Meanwhile, his wife Sophie was a few steps behind, admiring homemade tributes to the Queen and thanking those wishing to pay their respects. Collecting numerous bouquets and stuffed animals, at one point the Countess of Wessex cradled a young child.

The couple repeatedly thanked members of the public for turning out and Prince Edward said he believed his mother would “appreciate this fantastic support”.

In an official statement released on Friday, the Earl and Countess of Wessex wrote: “We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us.

“And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in