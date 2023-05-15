Prince Harry trial – latest: Piers Morgan was told a story came from voicemails, says Omid Scobie
Journalist Omid Scobie gave evidence on the fourth day of Prince Harry’s hearing
Former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan was told a story about Kylie Minogue and her boyfriend came from voicemails, the High Court has heard.
Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie gave evidence on the fourth day of Prince Harry’s hearing against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in the High Court in London.
In spring 2002, Mr Scobie did work experience at the Daily Mirror and allegedly overheard then-editor Mr Morgan being told that information relating to Kylie Minogue and her boyfriend had come from voicemails.
In a written submission, he said: “Mr Morgan was asking how confident they were in the reporting and was told that the information had come from voicemails.
“I recall being surprised to hear this at the time, which is why it stuck in my mind.”
MGN - publisher of The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People - is accused of unlawful information-gathering including voicemail interception, securing information through deception and hiring private investigators for unlawful activities.
The publisher is contesting the cases and has said there is “no evidence, or no sufficient evidence, of voicemail interception in any of these four claims”.
Mirror publisher says sorry to Prince Harry in phone-hacking trial
The publisher of the Daily Mirror has apologised “unreservedly” to Prince Harry for an instance of unlawful information-gathering, at the start of a trial into alleged phone-hacking.
In a written submission, it was alleged that Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) had spent millions on private investigators to keep track of celebrities, and that the company had targeted Harry’s parents, the then Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Duke of Sussex and a number of high-profile celebrities, including the actor Ricky Tomlinson and the estate of the late singer George Michael, are bringing claims against MGN.
The court was told that the “systemic” use of private investigators by journalists to obtain private information unlawfully was authorised by senior editors, including Piers Morgan, at the group’s titles.
‘I’ve not been called to give evidence’: What Piers Morgan has said about phone hacking accusations
Piers Morgan has strenuously denied knowing “anything about” phone hacking at the Mirror and said he “couldn’t give a monkey’s cuss” about the High Court case brought by Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex and other celebrities including Coronation Street actors Nikki Sanderson and Michael Le Vell have accused Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) of unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and the use of private investigators.
On the second day of the seven-week trial, which began on Wednesday, the duke’s lawyer David Sherborne told the court that Mr Morgan “lies right at the heart” of the allegations, and insisted it was “inconceivable” that he and several other MGN editors had been unaware of the alleged wrongdoing.
Day Four of trial: Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie set to give evidence
Omid Scobie, a journalist best known for co-authoring Finding Freedom, a biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is set to appear as a witness.
Prince Harry blames Mirror group for Chelsy Davy breakup
Prince Harry has blamed the allegedly unlawful information gathering activities carried out at the Mirror group for his break-up with Chelsy Davy, the High Court heard.
The duke is among several high-profile individuals bringing damage claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles, which began on Wednesday (10 May) and is expected to last seven weeks.
MGN, publisher of titles including The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, is contesting the claims —arguing that some have been brought too late.
A timeline of Prince Harry’s legal battles – from phone hacking to the Home Office
Here we look at the legal cases the duke has been involved in over the last few years:
Piers Morgan: I’ve never told anybody to hack a phone
Piers Morgan has said he has “never told anybody to hack a phone” amid an ongoing court case over alleged unlawful information gathering at the Daily Mirror.
The Duke of Sussex and other high-profile figures have brought claims of phone hacking against the titles of Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in a seven-week trial which began on Wednesday.
Journalist and broadcaster Morgan, who was editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004, told BBC Two’s Amol Rajan Interviews: “I think phone hacking is completely wrong and shouldn’t have been happening and it was lazy journalists being lazy.
He added: “There’s no evidence I knew anything about any of this… I never told anybody to hack a phone.”
Unlawful information gathering authorised at top levels of publisher, court told
Unlawful information gathering was authorised “at the highest levels” at the publisher of The Mirror, the High Court was told.
On the second day of the case on Thursday, barrister David Sherborne said one of the “most seriously troubling features” of their cases was the allegation that those responsible for management and finances of the company “were well aware of what was going on”.
He told the London court: “Even people you would expect to be ensuring honesty… (were) themselves so bound up in this wrongdoing.
“It’s no wonder it was so widespread… it is no wonder it was so successfully covered up by the PLC.”
Former Sunday Mirror journalist Dan Evans to give evidence today
The fourth day of Prince Harry’s hearing against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) will resume today in the High Court in London.
Former Sunday Mirror journalist Dan Evans will give evidence in court today.
‘I’ve not been called to give evidence’: What Piers Morgan has said about phone hacking accusations
Piers Morgan has strenuously denied knowing “anything about” phone hacking at the Mirror and said he “couldn’t give a monkey’s cuss” about the High Court case brought by Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex and other celebrities including Coronation Street actors Nikki Sanderson and Michael Le Vell have accused Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) of unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and the use of private investigators.
On the second day of the seven-week trial, which began on Wednesday, the duke’s lawyer David Sherborne told the court that Mr Morgan “lies right at the heart” of the allegations, and insisted it was “inconceivable” that he and several other MGN editors had been unaware of the alleged wrongdoing.
