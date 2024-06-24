Prince Harry snubbed David Beckham because Meghan didn’t want ‘any competition in the media’, book claims
Former England captain was reportedly ‘puzzled’ by the prince’s move at the Invictus Games in 2018
Prince Harry allegedly ignored David Beckham at the Invictus Games at the request of Meghan Markle, a new book claims.
Investigative writer Tom Bower’s explosive new biography House of Beckham suggests the prince snubbed the former England captain because his wife “did not want any competition in the media”.
The book says the snub took place at the 2018 edition of the event, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick or injured service people.
Bower said the two men had previously planned to meet at the gathering, but Harry changed the plan after being asked to do so by Meghan.
“Beckham was unaware that the Prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him,” Bower wrote.
“Photographs of the two together were forbidden. The royal snub was brutal.”
Bower wrote that David, a long-standing friend of Harry, was understandably “puzzled” by the rejection, which Harry’s team appeared to try and soften the blow of by having “officials” “playing a dance to keep him happy”.
“The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan,” Bower claimed.
“She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria.”
The celebrity biographer claimed that the Duchess of Sussex saw herself as “the Royal Family’s new Diana” when her first foreign tour to Australia went well.
She solidified her place in the family by announcing her pregnancy with Prince Archie at the time.
However, she allegedly remained discontent when she realised that “in the royal hierarchy she was subservient to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and the future Queen.”
This was not the only claim made about Meghan and her social status in the book.
Bower also claimed that Meghan believed her status in the royal family put her above the former Spice Girl in “the social pecking order”.
“In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame,” Bower wrote. “As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.
“She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”
The Independent has reached out to a representative for the Beckhams and the Sussexes for comment.
House of Beckham was released by HarperCollins on 20 June.
