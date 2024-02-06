Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has been spotted as he rushed to the UK to be reunited with his father following the King’s shocking cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex appears to have arrived at Clarence House on Tuesday afternoon after boarding an urgent flight from his home in the US to see his father, despite the pair’s troubled relationship.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is stepping back from public duties. It comes after the monarch, 75, underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate last month.

Prince Harry has been spotted as he arrived in the UK to be reunited with his father following the King’s shocking cancer diagnosis (Peter Macdiarmid/LNP)

The Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Harry had spoken with Charles, who personally called both his sons to share news of the development.

The duke cleared his diary and made the journey to London alone, with the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet remaining at home in California.

Two black SUVs, which were earlier seen leaving Heathrow Airport’s VIP Windsor Suite, were pictured arriving at Clarence House at around 2.42pm, after Harry touched down in the UK just after midday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla leave hospital in London last month after the monarch receive treatment for an enlarged prostate (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The move is likely to raise concerns about the seriousness of the King’s condition – although the palace has said Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment”.

The decision has also led royal watchers to express hopes that Harry and Charles will be reconciled as the royal family faces this difficult time, with suggestions the duke could also make attempts to try to heal his long-running rift with his brother, the Prince of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex boarded an urgent flight from his home in California after Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is stepping back from public duties (AFP via Getty Images)

Harry has a troubled relationship with his father, although they are still in contact, but his long-running rift with the Prince of Wales remains ongoing.

Charles, according to Harry, pleaded with his sons during a tense meeting after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

Harry and Meghan wanted a half-in-half-out approach to royal life, but in the end, quit as senior working royals amid the Megxit crisis in 2020.

More follows on this breaking news story...