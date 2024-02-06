Prince Harry spotted as he arrives in UK to be reunited with father after cancer battle revealed
Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles is stepping back from public duties
King Charles cancer diagnosis: Questions about his health answered
Prince Harry has been spotted as he rushed to the UK to be reunited with his father following the King’s shocking cancer diagnosis.
The Duke of Sussex appears to have arrived at Clarence House on Tuesday afternoon after boarding an urgent flight from his home in the US to see his father, despite the pair’s troubled relationship.
Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is stepping back from public duties. It comes after the monarch, 75, underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate last month.
The Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Harry had spoken with Charles, who personally called both his sons to share news of the development.
The duke cleared his diary and made the journey to London alone, with the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet remaining at home in California.
Two black SUVs, which were earlier seen leaving Heathrow Airport’s VIP Windsor Suite, were pictured arriving at Clarence House at around 2.42pm, after Harry touched down in the UK just after midday.
The move is likely to raise concerns about the seriousness of the King’s condition – although the palace has said Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment”.
The decision has also led royal watchers to express hopes that Harry and Charles will be reconciled as the royal family faces this difficult time, with suggestions the duke could also make attempts to try to heal his long-running rift with his brother, the Prince of Wales.
Harry has a troubled relationship with his father, although they are still in contact, but his long-running rift with the Prince of Wales remains ongoing.
Charles, according to Harry, pleaded with his sons during a tense meeting after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”
Harry and Meghan wanted a half-in-half-out approach to royal life, but in the end, quit as senior working royals amid the Megxit crisis in 2020.
