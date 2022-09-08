Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Balmoral castle two hours after the announcement of the Queen’s death.

He was spotted being driven in a convoy of cars heading through the castle gates.

His arrival follows that of his brother the Duke of Cambridge, who drove his uncles the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as the Countess of Wessex, to the royal residency earlier today.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Her Majesty, Britain’s longest-serving monarch at 6.30pm this evening.

Harry arrived in Aberdeen by himself, and was spotted leaving Aberdeen airport wearing a black suit and tie, heading to join other members of the Royal Family in mourning of the Queen’s passing at Balmoral.

Earlier reports suggested he and the Duchess of Sussex were on their way to the Queen’s Scottish home together, however it has been confirmed Meghan has remained in London, with Harry travelling alone.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell website homepage has become a blacked-out landing page with the words: “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

Prince William, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex arriving at Balmoral earlier today (PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge also remained in Windsor with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

King Charles took a royal helicopter to Balmoral from Dumfries House with the Queen Consort this morning, while Princess Anne was already at Balmoral after an engagement this week.

The Palace announced in a statement tonight: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”