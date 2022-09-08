Kate Middleton stays behind in Windsor as William flies to be with Queen at Balmoral

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as the Duke of Cambridge rushed to Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side after it was announced she is under medical supervision.

Alongside William, senior royals including the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex have also arrived at Aberdeen airport on their way to see Her Majesty.

The Duke of Sussex is on his way to Balmoral separately from other royals, while the Duchess of Sussex remains in London.

Kate Middleton and Prince William took Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to school earlier this week

The couple were already visiting the UK from their home in the US to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening, but have since cancelled their plans.

However, Kate has stayed in Windsor with the couple’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as today is their first full day of school.

In a statement Kensington Palace said: “The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school.”

This morning, pictures of the Cambridges taking their children to school on Wednesday were released.

Prince William flew to Aberdeen with his uncle Andrew and other royals (Reuters)

The three Cambridge children, George, aged nine, Charlotte, seven and Louis, four, have begun a new school year at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire.

The Cambridges moved their family from Kensington Palace in London to their new home, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park to put their children first and give them more freedom.

What was an exciting week for the family, has now taken a sombre turn amid the growing concerns over the Queen’s health.

The Queen just before she received Liz Truss after her election as leader of the Tory party this week (REUTERS)

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as Prime Minister at her home in the Scottish Highlands.