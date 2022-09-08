Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

The broadcaster was airing BBC News Special on Thursday afternoon with the next planned programme being the BBC News at Six.

Presenter Huw Edwards was dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt at 12.39pm to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health.

A BBC announcer said: “Welcome to viewers on BBC One. We have bad news from Buckingham Palace that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.”

The statement said the head of state was comfortable at Balmoral and her royal doctors recommended she remain under medical supervision.

The broadcaster has been airing rolling news coverage since discussing the health concerns of the Queen with reporters including BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, who was also wearing a black suit.

Nicholas Witchell, BBC royal correspondent wearing a black suit (BBC)

While the BBC has paused programming, other channels including ITV and Channel 4 continued with their regular schedules.

Many viewers noticed the presenters all wearing black, with some taking to Twitter to share. One commentor wrote: “I don’t want to concern anyone, but slowly people on the BBC appear to be changing into black clothes.”

The Queen was last pictured during an audience with Liz Truss after she was elected leader of the Conservative party (REUTERS)

A second tweet said: “ITV and BBC news readers are all dressed in black. That’s one of the things that will happen when London Bridge is called.”

Another tweeted: “Huw Edwards has changed into a black tie and female presenters are in black on BBC News.”

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall are among the members of the royal family who have headed to the Queen’s home in the Scottish Highlands to be by her side.