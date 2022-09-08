Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

BBC News presenters wear black as schedule pulled over Queen health fears

Wearing black is in line with the BBC’s dress code when a royal member of the family dies

Aisha Rimi
Thursday 08 September 2022 17:03
Comments
BBC presenter wears black clothing as news of Queen's health emerges

BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

The broadcaster was airing BBC News Special on Thursday afternoon with the next planned programme being the BBC News at Six.

Presenter Huw Edwards was dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt at 12.39pm to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health.

A BBC announcer said: “Welcome to viewers on BBC One. We have bad news from Buckingham Palace that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.”

Recommended

The statement said the head of state was comfortable at Balmoral and her royal doctors recommended she remain under medical supervision.

The broadcaster has been airing rolling news coverage since discussing the health concerns of the Queen with reporters including BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, who was also wearing a black suit.

Nicholas Witchell, BBC royal correspondent wearing a black suit

(BBC)

While the BBC has paused programming, other channels including ITV and Channel 4 continued with their regular schedules.

Many viewers noticed the presenters all wearing black, with some taking to Twitter to share. One commentor wrote: “I don’t want to concern anyone, but slowly people on the BBC appear to be changing into black clothes.”

The Queen was last pictured during an audience with Liz Truss after she was elected leader of the Conservative party

(REUTERS)

A second tweet said: “ITV and BBC news readers are all dressed in black. That’s one of the things that will happen when London Bridge is called.”

Recommended

Another tweeted: “Huw Edwards has changed into a black tie and female presenters are in black on BBC News.”

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall are among the members of the royal family who have headed to the Queen’s home in the Scottish Highlands to be by her side.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in