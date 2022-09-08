Jump to content
RAF plane lands with senior royals including William and Andrew amid Queen health concerns

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their way to Balmoral separately

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Thursday 08 September 2022 16:50
Members of the royal family land at Aberdeen airport after concern for Queen
A flight containing members of the royal family including Prince William and Andrew has landed at Aberdeen airport ahead of their anticipated arrival at Balmoral.

The RAF plane was carrying the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was the first to disembark the plane, followed closely by the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Duke of Cambridge.

Flight containing members of the royal family including Prince William and Andrew has landed at Aberdeen airport

(Reuters)

They then climbed into waiting cars before they sped off in convoy for Balmoral Castle.

Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The Dassault Falcon landed at the Scottish airport at 3.50pm, and is the same plane that took prime minister Liz Truss to Scotland to visit the Queen on Tuesday.

It comes after doctors expressed concern for the Queen’s health as she resides in her Scottish residence under medical supervision.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prince Charles, heir to the throne, is already with the Queen.

It is understood the Duke of Sussex is his way to Balmoral separately from other royals, but has been in co-ordination with other family members’ plans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their way to Balmoral to be with the Queen

(AP)

The Duchess of Sussex is not travelling to Balmoral with the Duke of Sussex, with Harry making the trip by himself, sources have said.

The couple were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening, but have changed their plans so the Duke can travel to see his grandfather.

The last time that the Sussexes were in the UK was to celebrate to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrebrations in June.

