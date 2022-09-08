Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to Balmoral to see the Queen after doctors said they were concerned for her health.

The couple were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening, but have changed their plans to travel to see the Queen.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland”, a spokesperson for the couple said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to Balmoral to see the Queen (AP)

Prince Charles, heir to the throne, is now with the Queen at Balmoral after she was placed under medical supervision. Her doctors “are concerned for Her Majesty’s health”, a spokesperson for the palace said.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted a debate on the government’s energy bill crisis plan in the Commons on Thursday to give MPs the news of the Queen’s condition.

The Sussexes returned to the UK on 4 September for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June, which saw the couple attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

On Monday 5 September, they attended the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit which brings together over 2,000 young leaders from every country and sector who work to “accelerate social impact both in-person and digitally”.

On Tuesday, the Sussexes were in Germany to mark one year until the Invictus Games takes place in Düsseldorf. Founder and patron Harry had previously announced the sixth games would be held in September 2023.

The Sussexes returned to the UK this month for the first time since the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June (AFP via Getty Images)

Their Europe tour came just days after Ms Markle’s wide-ranging interview with The Cut in which she said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything” following their controversial leave from the UK to set up a new, more private life in California.

In the interview, Ms Markle said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as senior working royals.

Meanwhile, dozens of people have gathered outside the Queen’s royal residence in Balmoral following the news of her poor health.

