Archive photographs document Queen Elizabeth II’s life, from her moments as a young princess, to marrying Philip, to having children, to becoming the monarch and undertaking engagements.

The images celebrate a number of the Queen’s most memorable moments, including her wedding to Philip, meeting the Pope and handing England the World Cup.

It was announced on Thursday (8 September) that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral with the royal family rushing to be by her side amid serious health fears.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.