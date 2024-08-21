Support truly

A Colombian councilman has accused the vice president of “squandering public money” on “vanity” in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s quasi royal tour of the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended their four-day trip in the former cartel city of Cali with a jubilant evening of cheering and dancing, but not everyone was enthralled by their visit.

The security chief of the city council took to social media to criticise the event, claiming billions of pesos had been used to host them which “could have been used to expand coverage of children’s canteens, pay salaries of community mothers, seed capital for Afro communities or adapt sports venues practically in ruins”.

Andrés Escobar also accused the vice president Francia Marquez, who travelled with Meghan and Harry across the country, of “squandering public money on her vanity” and added that taxes have been on “photo opportunities and social media”.

While it has not been confirmed how much the trip cost overall, it is understood the cost of security was shouldered by the vice president’s office.

Upon arrival in the country on Thursday, the pair were whisked to Marquez’s private residence, where it was revealed their invitation had been prompted by Marquez enjoying their Netflix documentary. ( Colombian Vice President's Offic )

During the trip, the duke and duchess met with Invictus athletes, sat on panels to discuss online safety, and female empowerment.

Escobar expressed his disbelief at the comment, as he told the MailOnline: “The vice president asked them here because she saw them on Netflix, can you believe that? How ridiculous, I can’t believe she said that.

“This country could have used the money to invest in our own infrastructure, we are in a bad way and money is wasted for this.”

The Sussexes’ team has not confirmed how much the trip had cost and how it had been funded, whether privately, through Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, by the Colombian government or other means. ( EPA )

Colombia ranks second after Brazil in Latin America for economic inequality with 16,708,153, people declared to be living in a situation of monetary poverty in 2023, according to Oxfam and DANE (Colombia’s National Administrative Department of Statistics).

The country also faces significant inequality between urban and rural areas with 30.6 per cent of people living in poverty in urban areas in 2023, compared to 41.2 per cent in rural zones.

Mr Escobar added: “There are many, many Colombians who are hungry and have a lack of basic needs.

“They invested this money because the vice president wanted to meet two high profile public figures and brush aside criticism and problems that we have here.”

“We are in an economic crisis and eight billion pesos have been spent for the visit of Harry and Meghan, Colombian military planes and helicopters have been used and the money could have been better spent.

The duke and duchess spent four days visiting Colombia last week as they met with Invictus athletes and local people. The couple sat on panels to discuss online safety, misinformation and female empowerment. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Before this current government came to power they campaigned that they would save money and not waste it but they have done just the opposite with this visit.”

Critics have dubbed the tour as a “distraction” from the country’s problems as locals claimed they were being used as “political pawns”.

Ahead of their visit, a colombian lawyer told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m sure Meghan and Harry mean well, but everyone here is talking about how obviously they are being manipulated.

The Independent has contacted the Sussexes and vice president Marquez’s office for comment.