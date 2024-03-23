Prince Harry and Meghan issue statement on Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a short statement of support to the Princess of Wales after she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the statement read.

It comes just hours after the Princess of Wales released a statement on Friday at 6pm revealing her cancer diagnosis.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” the statement from Kate said.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The two couples have not been seen in public together since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 (AP)

King Charles and Queen Camilla said they were “so proud” of the Princess of Wales “for her courage in speaking as she did”, according to Buckingham Palace.

The statement added that the monarch, who was himself diagnosed with cancer in February, remains in the “closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law”.

When the King revealed his cancer diagnosis in February, Prince Harry flew from Los Angeles to speak to his father.

But it is unclear whether Harry and Ms Markle have spoken to Kate or William since the announcement.

The two couples have not been seen in public together since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 having been formerly referred to as the “Fab Four”.

After Prince Harry returned to the UK in February to see his father, a royal source said the two brothers had “no plans” to get together.

Leaders and politicians from across the world have rushed to send messages of support to the Princess of Wales.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the princess had the support of the whole country as she undergoes chemotherapy treatment.

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau said his thoughts were with the Princess of Wales following the news.

Mr Trudeau wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared.

“On behalf of Canadians, I'm sending my support as she undergoes treatment. We're all wishing her a swift recovery.”