Prince Harry’s memoir ‘finally gets release date’ after Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir finally has a release date, according to reports.

The potentially-explosive book was previously expected to have been published late this year, in time for Christmas.

But the Queen’s death on 8 September, and the period of mourning that followed, is said to have pushed back the publication of the memoir that was first announced in 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan with the Queen in 2018 (John Stillwell/PA)

Now the New York Times reports the book is due for release on 10 January 2023, four months after the death of Harry’s beloved grandmother at the age of 96.

Previous reports claim the Duke of Sussex has already been paid £17 million for the book, said to be part of a £35m multi-book deal with Penguin Random House.

The publishers have yet to confirm the January publication date, or any financial details of the deal. Ghostwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning author JR Moehringer reportedly completed the manuscript in the summer.

When the deal was first announced last year, Penguin Random House said the book would be “an intimate and heartfelt” memoir that would provide “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape” the Duke.

It will include memories from his childhood, growing up in the public eye, his time in the military, his marriage to Meghan Markle and becoming a father to Archie, now 3, and Lilibet, 1.

The public paying respects at the Queen’s coffin during 10 days of lying-in-state (Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters)

In a statement released by the publisher at the time, the Duke said that the memoir will be a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he added.

But last month the Sun on Sunday reported Harry had wanted to make last-minute changes following the Queen’s passing, with sources claiming there were concerns about sensitivity if published too soon after her death.

The release of the book would follow Harry and his wife Meghan’s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the Duchess claimed a member of the royal family had made remarks about how dark their son’s skin might be, leading to accusations of racism.

Meghan and Harry with their first child Archie in September 2019 (Toby Melville/EPA)

She also claimed her life as a royal had left her with thoughts of suicide.

The Duke told Oprah he had feared that feared history would repeat itself after his mother, Princess Diana, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 while chased by paparazzi.

The couple have been seeking ways to earn a living in the US, where they now live after stepping back from their royal duties in early 2020.

As well as the memoir, the Sussexes have also signed - reportedly very lucrative - deals with Netflix and Spotify.