Prince Harry talks of ‘compassion’ in surprise NYC appearance

The Duke of Sussex has made an unannounced appearance at a high-profile summit in New York City, where he championed the importance of "compassion" and stronger communities in the face of growing social isolation.

The Nexus Global Summit, held on Friday, brought together more than 350 of the world’s "most influential next-gen philanthropists, impact investors and social innovators".

According to the organisation’s website, the event aimed to "tackle global challenges and shape a better future for 2025 and beyond".

As a featured speaker, Harry discussed the profound impact of service and the necessity of establishing robust communities to address issues such as disconnection and social isolation.

He highlighted the work of his Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in 2020 after they stepped down as senior royals, in fostering community and actively combating social isolation, both online and offline.

Under the banner “Show up, do good”, the Archewell Foundation has backed projects ranging from helping Afghan women in the US to tackling misinformation.

Prince Harry has highlighted the importance of compassion ( AP )

After leaving London for Los Angeles, the couple began the project to “meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities”.

Prince Harry told the crowd: “As the world gets harder, as people’s lives become harder, compassion can shrink.

“The thing that gives me the most hope is the grassroots approach.

“Many of you here today are connected and involved with so many community solutions, because it’s what energises all of you, and that service part is really what energises me as well.”

In his address, the duke also urged those in attendance to use their platforms to serve the wider community, telling the crowd: “Whatever you put out there, you get back.”

Harry met with the Nexus Australian delegation, made up of people and organisations working to address mental health and social media safety, and a Brazilian delegation of 12 young people striving to tackle inequality through education and volunteerism.

The summit runs until Saturday, with other featured speakers ranging from journalists to activists and chief executives.